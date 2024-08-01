Tactical Shooter Spectre Divide Announced for PC - News

/ 96 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Mountaintop has announced competitive three-versus-three tactical shooter, Spectre Divide, for PC via Steam.

"Our team has been patiently waiting for this day to show how Spectre Divide will bring new life to the genre," said Mountaintop game director Lee Horn. "Our community’s support means everything to us and it drives us to make a better game. A huge thank you to all of our incredible playtesters who’ve helped make the game what it is over the last few years."

View the gameplay reveal trailer below:

View the gameplay deep dive video below:

Read details on the game below:

Spectre Divide is the genre-evolving competitive three-versus-three tactical shooter driven by Duality. Use Duality to control two bodies in real-time, letting you defend two sites at once, cover your own cross, or even trade yourself. Duality is an entirely new vector for mastery, bringing a new dimension to tac shooter fundamentals.

Spectre Divide is set in the near future city of Breakwater, where the unsanctioned competition of “Santai” is the pinnacle of achievement and status.

In Spectre Divide, there are no predetermined characters—this is your climb to champion. Create your own pair of competitors and forge a legacy through combat, competition, and community.

Duality: One Mind, Two Bodies

Use Duality to freely swap to your second body—called a Spectre—at any moment to overwhelm and surprise enemies from multiple positions.

Death cannot stop you. Your Spectre is a second chance at victory, giving you twice the uptime every round.

Duality has been threaded through every aspect of the game, including maps, equipment, weapons, economy, and more.

Tense, Tactical Gunplay

Aim-down-sights (ADS) gunplay lets you shoot on the move with true-to-crosshair accuracy.

Deterministic spray patterns requires mastering your weapons of choice.

An Arsenal of Future Tech

Each match, select from a powerful equipment set provided by Sponsors to specialize your role and playstyle.

Gather intel, set traps, and reinforce teammates on the fly—no ultimates.

Every equipment set is integrated with Duality, creating new ways to outplay the enemy.

Visceral, Anime-Inspired World

Spectre Divide‘s style is rooted in sci-fi comic book art and the classic Japanese cel animation of the ’90s.

The world has a hand-drawn look, capturing the same energy and momentum as the concept sketch.

The style presents clean visual reads, perfect for executing next-level plays.

Forge Your Legacy

Compete solo or with your team in Ranked to prove your skill.

Compete with your Crew of 60 friends in a weekly, engagement-based competition to score the most points and move up the leaderboard.

Personalize the look of your own pair of competitors and crush the competition in style.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles