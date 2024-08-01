Blade Chimera Delayed to an Unannounced Date - News

/ 333 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

PLAYISM, WSS playground, and Team Ladybug have announced the Metroidvania game, Blade Chimera, has been delayed from August to an unannounced date. This will give the developer the time needed to polish and improve the quality of the game.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Blade Chimera is a brand new original metroidvania by Team Ladybug, the team behind the critically acclaimed 2D metroidvanias Touhou Luna Nights, the Touhou Project fan game which has sold over 50,000 copies, and the Record of Lodoss War fan game Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth.

In Blade Chimera, the demon Lux transforms into your trusty weapon—the Lumina Sword, which you will have to use to interfere with the past, create new platforms, and shield yourself from danger to explore a desolate world.

Other than the Lumina Sword, you will also have access to other weapons such as swift daggers and long-range guns. Find the perfect weapons to suit your fighting style.

This game features a skill tree system. Upon leveling up, you will receive points that can be spent on unlocking skills that will aid you on your journey.

The whole game is depicted in Team Ladybug’s critically acclaimed gorgeously animated pixel art, in which each and every frame of every gunshot is painstakingly detailed. Feast your eyes on the harsh yet beautiful dystopian cyberpunk world.

Initially announced for an August release on the Nintendo Switch and Steam, we have taken the decision to delay the release to allow Team Ladybug more time to improve the overall quality of the game. We will carefully monitor development progress before making an announcement on the new release date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles