Mafia: Definitive Edition Headed to Game Pass on August 13 - News

posted 3 hours ago

Microsoft, publisher 2K Games, and developer Hangar 13 have announced Mafia: Definitive Edition will launch on Xbox Game Pass on consoles, PC, and cloud on August 13.

Mafia: Definitive Edition released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, and Stadia in September 2020.

a re-made classic is on its way@mafiagame Definitive Edition is coming August 13! pic.twitter.com/SubPnun6Kp — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) July 30, 2024

