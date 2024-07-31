Transparent Sky Cipher Special Edition Xbox Controller Annound - News

View a trailer of the controller below:

Read details on the controller below:

ransparent tech is making a major comeback! We’re introducing an exciting, brand-new controller to the Xbox lineup, the Xbox Wireless Controller – Sky Cipher Special Edition. Inspired by revealing the mysteries inside of the Xbox Wireless Controller, this transparent controller offers a look into the intricate technology that powers your gaming experience. Sky Cipher features a transparent blue design, complemented by metallic features and silver interior parts that shine through from inside, exuding an aura of sophistication and futuristic appeal.

Elevate your experience and style with the Sky Cipher controller. Stay elegantly on target with Sky Blue metallic triggers and a matching D-pad surrounded by a dark blue accent. Refine your game with two-tone thumbsticks featuring Sky Blue bases and dark blue tops. Hold on to the action with rubberized, Sky Blue grips on the back case. Looking closely at the hand grips, you can see the rumble pack vibrate and react to your gameplay.

Embark on your gaming journey with confidence, boasting up to 40 hours of battery life (varies with usage and other factors). Enjoy gaming anywhere you want with Xbox Wireless and Bluetooth technology, allowing you to connect seamlessly to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, PC, iOS, and Android devices (see xbox.com/controller-compatibility for more details; use with controller compatible games).

With your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, you can extend your gaming experience to other compatible devices you enjoy with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta). Utilize the 3.5mm audio jack to plug in your favorite compatible headset, perfect for listening to your game or chatting with friends. Share clips with your friends with the dedicated share button and use the Xbox Accessories app to remap your controller buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games, giving you endless potential to elevate your play.

Sky Cipher introduces a new packaging design for Xbox controllers that embodies our commitment to reducing product carbon footprint. Single-use plastics have been removed from the packaging and the traditional paper manual has been replaced with a QR code for a digital quick start guide. Additionally, the packaging is now 22% smaller and 21% lighter, further reducing its environmental footprint (previously 177mm x 175.4mm x 72mm and 152.3g).

