Earth Defense Force 6 Debuts in 4th on the Steam Charts - Sales

by, posted 2 hours ago

The Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 31, 2024, which ended July 30, 2024.

Earth Defense Force 6 debuted in sixth place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - BlackCell (Season 5) debuted in eighth place.

Elden Ring remained in second place, while Call of Duty re-entered the top 10 in third place. No Man's Sky is down one spot to fifth place and Dead by Daylight fell from third to sixth place.

Chained Together re-entered the top 10 in seventh place, pre-orders for Black Myth: Wukong remained in ninth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 fell four spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Steam Deck Elden Ring Call of Duty Earth Defense Force 6 - NEW No Man's Sky Dead by Daylight Chained Together Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - BlackCell (Season 5) - NEW Black Myth: Wukong - Pre-orders Red Dead Redemption 2

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Steam Deck The First Descendant Dota 2 Elden Ring Naraka: Bladepoint Call of Duty Apex Legeneds Once Human

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

