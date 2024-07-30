Visions of Mana Demo is Now Available - News

Square Enix and Ouka Studios have released a demo for Visions of Mana.

View the demo announcement trailer below:

Read details on the demo below:

In the demo, players will embark on a journey that begins partway through Chapter 1, starting at Rime Falls and continuing into different areas, including the Fallow Steppe and Rhata Harbor. Those up for the challenge can also take on the chapter’s final boss, the Kraken.

Players can join up with three party members, Val, Careena and Morley, and experiment with the Wind and Moon classes to enhance their demo experience.

Demo Bonuses

Players with save data from the demo and who purchase Visions of Mana will receive the following three weapons for Val by starting their playthrough of the full game and proceeding as far as Chapter 1:

Gladius (small sword for Val)

Falx (great sword for Val)

Horn Lance (lance for Val)

These bonus items can also be acquired by progressing through the game.

Gladius can be equipped once Val becomes playable in Chapter 1.

Falx and Horn Lance will be available to equip once it becomes possible to change classes to the wind class (Falx) and to the moon class (Horn Lance)

Save data from the demo cannot be carried over to the full game

Before diving into the full game, be sure you have applied the latest update. This ensures you get three weapons for Val, including the Gladius, Falx and Horn Lance.

Visions of Mana will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store worldwide on August 29.

