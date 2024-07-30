Wildermyth Releases October 22 for All Major Consoles - News

Publisher Auroch Digital and developer Worldwalker Games announced the character-driven, procedurally generated turn-based tactical RPG, Wildermyth, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 22.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

View the console edition announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game belwo:

What is Wildermyth: Console Edition?

Wildermyth: Console Edition is a character-driven, procedurally generated turn-based tactical RPG that puts your characters at the heart of the story. Leading a band of farmers turned heroes, players will face encounters where decisions will have character-defining consequences, changing their appearances, granting them new abilities and forming a narrative that is unique to the player.

Reminiscent of tabletop roleplaying games, every scene from its richly layered papercraft world looks straight out of a fairytale pop-up book. Great attention has been paid in creating something truly unique, breaking away from the traditional fantasy tropes and exploring new ideas: forget orcs and elves—how about telepathic insect dragons and clockwork undead chimeras?

No adventure can last forever, but as characters age or die, they live on in their children, who form the bulk of your new party in consequent campaigns. Players’ favourite heroes can be added to a legendary pantheon, called upon again in future playthroughs.

What’s New for Console?

Redesigned User Interface and Controls for Gamepad

Auroch Digital has taken care in ensuring that the much-loved experience from Wildermyth‘s original release is not lost in the console edition. The user interface and controls have been redesigned to work with a gamepad in mind, ensuring in-game elements are easily readable, and the controls feel intuitive for the best gaming experience.

Monster Compendium and Local Cooperative Multiplayer

Wildermyth: Console Edition also introduces two new and exclusive features. The first of these is the Monster Compendium, an in-game tome that provides detailed information and lore about enemies and the factions they serve. The second feature introduces local cooperative multiplayer, each player taking command of multiple characters and allowing them to share in an unfolding story together.

