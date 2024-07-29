Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller Announced - News

/ 462 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Team Asobi have announced an Astro Bot-themed limited edition DualSense Wireless Controller. It will release in limited quantities on September 6 for $79.99/ €79.99 / £69.99 / ¥11,980.

Pre-orders will open on August 9 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET in the US and 10:00 am local time in the UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Portugal at direct.playstation.com and from select retailers.

Astro Bot will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 6.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles