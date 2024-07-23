PS5 System Update Out Now - Adds Game Session Invites Using a URL, New Voice Command, and More - News

/ 372 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 24.05-09.60.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The system software update adds the ability to invite other players to game sessions by sharing a URL to the session, Voice Command now supports the ability to open Game Help action cards by saying 'Show Game Help,' and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Version: 24.05-09.60.00

You can invite other players to game sessions by sharing a URL to the session. To invite other players, open the game session action card and select Share Link . Then, scan the QR code with your mobile device to share the link. This feature is available only for open sessions that anyone can join. This feature will gradually be rolled out to all players by July 24.

Voice Command now supports the ability to open Game Help action cards by saying "Show Game Help". Currently, Voice Command (Preview) is available only in English for players with accounts for PlayStation Network in the US and UK.

We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've updated the device software of some DualSense wireless controllers to improve stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles