Wuthering Waves Headed to PS5 - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Kuro Games announced the tory-rich open-world action RPG, Wuthering Waves, is coming to the PlayStation 5. A release date was not announced.

The game has been available for PC via Epic Games Store, iOS, and Android since May 22.

Read details on the game below:

Wuthering Waves is a story-rich open-world action RPG with a high degree of freedom. You wake from your slumber as Rover, joined by a vibrant cast of Resonators on a journey to reclaim your lost memories and surmount the Lament.

Introduction

Welcome aboard, roving voyager.

Upon the shores lay the silent embers of a world during the Ebb Tide.

Desolated by the Lament, the erstwhile creations and earthly beings are left static.

But they strike back, strong enough to penetrate the silence.

Humanity has risen anew from the ashes of the apocalypse.

And you, Rover, are poised for an adventure of Awakening.

Companions to meet, enemies to conquer, new powers to gain, hidden truths to unveil, and unseen spectacles to behold… A vast world of endless possibilities awaits. The choice rests in your hands. Be the answer, be the leader, and follow the sounds to arrive at a new future.

As Wuthering Waves echo endlessly, mankind set sail on a new journey.

Rise and embark on your odyssey, Rover.

Desolated by the Lament, Civilization is Born Anew / Delve Into an Expansive World

Embrace high degrees of freedom in immersive overworld explorations. Utilize grapple and wall dash to travel great distances and overcome obstacles with little strain for stamina consumed. As the world of Solaris-3 unfolds, your lost memory begins to see its recovery through this ceaseless quest.

Strike Fast and Unleash Your Inner Warrior / Engage in Smooth and Fast-paced Combat

Avail against enemy attacks in smooth and fast-paced combat. Apply easy controls of Extreme Evasion, Dodge Counter, Echo Skill, and unique QTE mechanisms that allow the fullest possibility of battle experience.

Forte Awakened, Journey Alongside Your Companions / Encounter Resonators

Compose a harmonious battle concerto with Resonators of different abilities. Their unique Fortes revealing distinctive personalities will be your strong assets for the journey ahead.

Power of Your Foes at Your Command / Collect Echoes to Aid You in Battle

Capture lingering phantoms of Tacet Discords to harness your own Echoes. Upon this mystic land of everlasting reverberations, a diverse array of Echo Skills will strike enemies with powerful responses.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles