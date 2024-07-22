Street Fighter 6 DLC Character Terry Bogard Gets Teaser Trailer - News

/ 260 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom has released the teaser trailer for the Street Fighter 6 DLC character Terry Bogard from Fatal Fury. The DLC will release this Fall.

View the teaser trailer below:

Street Fighter 6 is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC vis Steam.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles