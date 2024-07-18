FTC: Game Pass Price Hike is Microsoft 'Exercising Market Power Post-Merger' - News

/ 701 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) of the US has posted a new filing saying the Xbox Game Pass price increase is the "consumer harm" it warned about when Microsoft was trying to acquire Activision Blizzard that was eventually completed in October 2023.

"Microsoft’s price increases and product degradation — combined with Microsoft’s reduced investments in output and product quality via employee layoffs — are the hallmarks of a firm exercising market power post-merger," reads the filing from the FTC.

"Product degradation — removing the most valuable games from Microsoft’s new service — combined with price increases for existing users, is exactly the sort of consumer harm from the merger the FTC has alleged."

The FTC added, "Microsoft’s price increases coincide with adding Call of Duty to Game Pass's most expensive tier, and discontinuing the Console tier will happen shortly before releasing CoD's newest game."

It stated that Microsoft previously promised "the acquisition would benefit consumers by making [Call of Duty] available on Microsoft’s Game Pass on the day it is released on console (with no price increase for the service based on the acquisition)."

The FTC concluded these actions by Microsoft "vindicate the congressional design of preliminarily halting mergers to fully evaluate their likely competitive effects, and judicial skepticism of promises inconsistent with a firm’s economic incentives."

Microsoft earlier this month announced a number of changes are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The price for Game Pass Ultimate increased by $3 to $19.99 per month, while the price of Game Pass Core increased from $59.99 per year to $74.99 per year. PC Game Pass increased by $2 to $11.99 per month. Current members with recurring charges will see the new prices starting September 12, while the price increase has happened for new members.

A new Game Pass tier is being added that will replace Game Pass for Console called Xbox Game Pass Standard that will become available in the coming months. It will be available for $14.99 in the US.

Xbox Game Pass Standard, unlike Game Pass for Console, will include the ability to play online console multiplayer, as well as access to hundreds of games. However, it will not include games day one. Some games available day one via Game Pass Ultimate will be added to Xbox Game Pass Standard at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles