Halo TV Series Cancelled After 2 Seasons

The Halo TV series has been cancelled after two seasons, according to Variety.

The first season of the TV series debuted on Paramount+ in 2022 with the second season airing earlier this year.

"Paramount+ can confirm that Halo will not move forward with a third season on the service," said the streaming service.

"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward."

343 Industries added, "We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the ‘Halo’ universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world."

Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries are going to try to shop the TV series to other outlets, according to a source who spoke with Variety.

