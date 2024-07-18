Halo TV Series Cancelled After 2 Seasons - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 913 Views
The Halo TV series has been cancelled after two seasons, according to Variety.
The first season of the TV series debuted on Paramount+ in 2022 with the second season airing earlier this year.
"Paramount+ can confirm that Halo will not move forward with a third season on the service," said the streaming service.
"We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work. We wish everyone the best going forward."
343 Industries added, "We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success and we remain committed to broadening the ‘Halo’ universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world."
Xbox, Amblin TV, and 343 Industries are going to try to shop the TV series to other outlets, according to a source who spoke with Variety.
Surprised it made it to a second season if I'm being honest. They spent to much time arguing with fans and trying to do their own thing instead of listening and making adjustments.
I've watched a little bit of it. It isn't terrible, but not great either. There's so much stuff out there to watch these days. You really have to have a pretty damn good show for it to run for more than a few seasons, unless it is very cheap to produce. I don't think Halo is super cheap to produce, and it's just mediocre. So this is to be expected.
I think Paramount are doing a full reworking of their platform to prepare themselves for an impending sale of the platform, so cost cutting is front and center.
Either way... StarTrek and Halo were the only draw-cards for me... And both don't seem to be happening now.
That... And Halo isn't the leading franchise it used to be, 343i has struggled to hit the same high as Halo 1/2/3/Reach.
I was watching the series.... I hate when they do this, atleast find a semi suitable way to end it.... dont just let it die, with the story up in the air.
It was actually getting good though. Even besides the Paramount situation right now surprised it's cancelled whether for that or other factors. They aren't going to make it possible without Paramount either I doubt it?
What 3 seasons the cast want more money (as far as heard of how streaming services and other such stuff that's a thing, I don't know what to believe really there),
Paramount is struggle or didn't want to go further with it, the ratings weren't good enough for them or the production team/Microsoft went eh why bother.
I mean it's a weird adaptation but I was coming to like it and separate it from the games but still speculate on what would happen. Whelp whens the Gears TV show then I guess? Nah I can do without that actually.
Did fans ruin it? Did the production ruin it by being too different? Even if it was in prequel stages and only just getting to Halo 1 or soon to be. Even if a lot of whatever happened in the show I still separated what the games had from the show anyway, treated it as it's own thing even if a lot of weird happens still.
I still watched both seasons regardless. I was curious how it would go.
I don't even watch much because so much of it just doesn't appeal to me really with some tv shows/movies, even stuff for my generation is garbage while those for older gens are fair I think even besides music/actor selling them either or just the concepts are probably good (not just in familiar IPs but even more original stuff), more playing retro games or niche modern games really these days.
The biggest issue I had with it as a big fan of Halo was... The revealing of Master Chief's face... But they then had to go a step further with nude scenes.
A big part of Chief's fundamental character was ironically his mystery in the video games.
It's okay to make deviations, but it completely undermines the decades of Chief's character development for a quick buck.
Story wise I didn't mind, other than that characterization niggle.