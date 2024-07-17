Hollow Cocoon Releases July 25 for Switch - News

/ 205 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Regista and developer Nayuta Studio have announced the first-person horror adventure game set in 1980s Japan, Hollow Cocoon, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

View the Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Hollow Cocoon is a first-person horror adventure game set in 1980s Japan.

Step into the shoes of Minato Jinba, a college student returning to his mother’s hometown after receiving news that his grandmother is in critical condition. Hide yourself from the monster and gather vital evidence to unravel the bone-chilling truth lurking beneath the surface!

Story

198X.

Minato Jinba, a university student, lives away from his parents in a boarding house in the city. One night, Minato receives distressing news from his father, Eiji. Minato’s maternal grandmother, Kinu Miyama, is in critical condition. He embarks on a journey to Ichinose, a village deep in the mountains, where his mother was born.

Minato had not seen his grandmother for over a decade and harbors a deep resentment towards her. She had refused to even attend her own daughter’s funeral, further intensifying Minato’s disdain.

As the bus rumbles across the country road, Minato recalls his only conversation with his grandmother.

“…the thing with silkworms, you know; even if they could leave their cocoons, they have no mouths to eat, and their wings do not fly. They simply lay their eggs and perish.”

“People are the reason they suffer this fate.”

The sky reddens in the twilight, and the mountains cast an ominous shadow. Minato finds himself in this house There, he finds himself in a terrifying situation with a shocking truth.

Multiple Endings

Experience a captivating story with four unique endings. Your choices will lead the story down different branching paths.

Difficulty Selection

Choose from three difficulty options. Whether you want to just enjoy the story or seek a challenging experience, the game can accommodate your needs. (You can switch to a lower difficulty during gameplay. The difficulty cannot be raised.)

Auto-Save

Both auto-save and manual save options are available. Even if you get a game over, you can immediately restart from the last checkpoint.

Motion Sickness Reduction

To alleviate motion sickness, various features are available, including adjustable viewing angles, a central dot display, and the option to disable camera shaking. Multiple functions are provided to minimize motion sickness caused by visuals.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles