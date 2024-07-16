NetEase Games Reveals Gamescom 2024 Lineup - News

NetEase Games has revealed its lineup of games for Gamescom 2024, which includes two unannounced titles.

Gamescom 2024 will take place in Cologne, Germany from August 21 to 25. Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2024 will take place a night earlier on August 20.

Here is the lineup of games:

Fragpunk - The five-versus-five rule-changing hero shooter that caused a stir when it was unveiled at the Xbox Showcase 2024 and Summer Games Fest Play Days.

- The five-versus-five rule-changing hero shooter that caused a stir when it was unveiled at the Xbox Showcase 2024 and Summer Games Fest Play Days. Marvel Rivals - Multiple six-versus-six gameplay setups on PC and console, and photo opportunities.

- Multiple six-versus-six gameplay setups on PC and console, and photo opportunities. Once Human - The open-world supernatural survival game that had the most played demo at the latest Steam Next Fest.

- The open-world supernatural survival game that had the most played demo at the latest Steam Next Fest. Shadows of The Damned: Hella Remastered - From Grasshopper Manufacture. Fans will also get the chance to meet the game's creators, Gochi 'Suda 51' Suda and Shinji Mikami, who will be visiting the show on Saturday. The two will also hold a talk show.

- From Grasshopper Manufacture. Fans will also get the chance to meet the game's creators, Gochi 'Suda 51' Suda and Shinji Mikami, who will be visiting the show on Saturday. The two will also hold a talk show. Two unannounced titles

