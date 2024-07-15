Rumor: Crash Bandicoot 5 Was Cancelled - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 524 Views
Former Toys For Bob character designer and illustrator Nicholas Kole revealed via Twitter Crash Bandicoot 5 was in development, but it ended up being cancelled.
Kole first stated a game they have been working on for the last three years, called Project Dragon, had been cancelled. Responding to a fan they said the game was not a new Spyro game, however, that people will eventually hear about a Crash Bandicoot 5 that never happened.
"It is not Spyro, but some day folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it’s gonna break hearts," said Kole.
Kole in a different reply stated that Project Dragon and Crash Bandicoot 5 were "two totally separate cancelled projects at two different studios."
Developer Toys For Bob left Activision to become an independent video game studio in February of this year and recently signed a partnership with Xbox for its next game.
Crash 4 sales weren't amazing, but they were still decent. Activision's handling of all of their non-CoD IP's has been abysmal, they were pretty much only working on CoD by the time the Xbox acquisition closed it sounds like, we have now heard that both Crash 5 and Tony Hawk 3+4 remake were cancelled in the final years of independent Activision, and possibly a remake collection of multiple Skylanders games was cancelled as well, if it was ever truly in development (they sent out a marketing survey about possibly making one). Possibly this Project Dragon reference in the tweets above that was cancelled is the Skylanders Remake collection from the marketing survey.
Not much of a surprise that Toys 4 Bob asked for their independence once Xbox took over, hard to blame them for not wanting to stay under that (mis)management structure at Activision, even within Xbox. At least they have now signed on with Xbox for their next game, whatever it is, be it Crash, Spyro, Banjo, new IP.