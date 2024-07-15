Rumor: Crash Bandicoot 5 Was Cancelled - News

/ 524 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Former Toys For Bob character designer and illustrator Nicholas Kole revealed via Twitter Crash Bandicoot 5 was in development, but it ended up being cancelled.

Kole first stated a game they have been working on for the last three years, called Project Dragon, had been cancelled. Responding to a fan they said the game was not a new Spyro game, however, that people will eventually hear about a Crash Bandicoot 5 that never happened.

"It is not Spyro, but some day folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it’s gonna break hearts," said Kole.

Kole in a different reply stated that Project Dragon and Crash Bandicoot 5 were "two totally separate cancelled projects at two different studios."

Developer Toys For Bob left Activision to become an independent video game studio in February of this year and recently signed a partnership with Xbox for its next game.

It is not Spyro, but some day folks will hear about the Crash 5 that never was and it’s gonna break hearts — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) July 13, 2024

Yes, two totally separate cancelled projects at two different studios — Nicholas Kole (@FromHappyRock) July 13, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles