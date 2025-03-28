The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Film Premieres March 26, 2027 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo on the new Nintendo Today! mobile app announced The Legend of Zelda live-action movie will premiere on March 26, 2027.

The mobile app is available for iOS and Android, and provides daily Nintendo information and content.

The Legend of Zelda live-action movie is produced by Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto and Arad Productions chairman Avi Arad. Wes Ball is directing the film.

