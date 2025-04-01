Shuhei Yoshida Says Sony Should Reconsider its Focus on 'Cutting-Edge Graphics' - News

Former President of Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios Shuhei Yoshida in an interview with AVWatch (and translated by Genki) said PlayStation should reconsider its focus on having cutting-edge graphics.

"Up until now, PlayStation's DNA has been driven by values such as 'cutting-edge graphics' that have continued since [Ken Kutaragi]'s time," Yoshida said. "Users have also expected that from PlayStation games. However, it's about time we have to reconsider that.

"Of course, I think it's necessary to provide the very best (in terms of graphics quality) to those who want it. But, in order to continue to be popular with users in a broad sense, we naturally have to change our way of thinking."

The majority of first-party PlayStation games do have cutting-edge graphics, however, not all do. Astro Bot is a prime example of a game from PlayStation that does not have top of the line visuals.

Yoshida previously stated PlayStation's Japan Studio was shut down because the AA market disappeared.

