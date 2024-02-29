Toys for Bob is Leaving Activision to Become an Independent Studio - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 606 Views
Toys for Bob announced it is leaving Activision to become an independent video game studio.
They are currently exploring a possible partnership with Microsoft and are in the early days of developing its next game.
"We’re thrilled to announce that Toys for Bob is spinning off as an independent game development studio!," reads the announcement from Toys for Bob.
"Over the years, we've inspired love, joy, and laughter for the inner child in all gamers. We pioneered new IP and hardware technologies in Skylanders. We raised the bar for best-in-class remasters in Spyro Reignited Trilogy. We’ve taken Crash Bandicoot to innovative, critically acclaimed new heights.
Some changes underway... https://t.co/JACzLFiAho pic.twitter.com/95cZPfVxJ2— Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) February 29, 2024
"With the same enthusiasm and passion, we believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level. This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small and nimble studio.
"To make this news even more exciting, we’re exploring a possible partnership between our new studio and Microsoft. And while we’re in the early days of developing our next new game and a ways away from making any announcements, our team is excited to develop new stories, new characters, and new gameplay experiences.
"Our friends at Activision and Microsoft have been extremely supportive of our new direction and we’re confident that we will continue to work closely together as part of our future.
"So, keep your horns on and your eyes out for more news. Thank you to our community of players for always supporting us through our journey."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Good for them! They had been part of the CoD machine the past few years and made a game I doubt they were particularly interested in with Crash Team Rumble. Love their games and look forward to what they're able to work on next!
This studio was being wasted on Call of Duty, I’m glad they are getting a new opportunity as an independent studio
I wonder if Activision would allow them to make a new Crash or Spyro game in the future. Maybe that ship have sailed.
As long as they get to make their own games, good for them. Although, this seems a little ironic "They are currently exploring a possible partnership with Microsoft..."
Are Toys for Bob leaving Activision just so they can directly be part of 1st/2nd party Xbox ?
Is them being "independent" just a short term PR stunt ?
Why didn't Xbox just tell Activision what to do with Toys for Bob....or were they so desperate to leave Activision that they 'demanded' to leave ?
Xbox wanted it's "family friendly" studio in-house ?
Is it a case then these Dev's Know that Xbox is too willfully weak to tell Activision what to do ?
Anyway, they are a good studio and should be put onto a Mario Kart killer immediately. And yes, is not that hard to make a better game than Mario Kart 8. Make it skill based instead of dominated by luck....and you're halfway there.
Why would MS let them go? Very weird situation.
No one at the studio wants to work on COD anymore and laying off everyone is a lot more expensive then just letting them go Indie. Microsoft retains the IP, so this is probably a mutually amiable separation.
Yea but that leaves less people to work on COD. How does that help MS? Less COD or delayed COD releases means less revenue. I think we can all agree that's the last thing MS wants right now. COD on GP day 1 is already going to hurt their revenue.