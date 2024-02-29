Toys for Bob is Leaving Activision to Become an Independent Studio - News

Toys for Bob announced it is leaving Activision to become an independent video game studio.

They are currently exploring a possible partnership with Microsoft and are in the early days of developing its next game.

"We’re thrilled to announce that Toys for Bob is spinning off as an independent game development studio!," reads the announcement from Toys for Bob.

"Over the years, we've inspired love, joy, and laughter for the inner child in all gamers. We pioneered new IP and hardware technologies in Skylanders. We raised the bar for best-in-class remasters in Spyro Reignited Trilogy. We’ve taken Crash Bandicoot to innovative, critically acclaimed new heights.

"With the same enthusiasm and passion, we believe that now is the time to take the studio and our future games to the next level. This opportunity allows us to return to our roots of being a small and nimble studio.

"To make this news even more exciting, we’re exploring a possible partnership between our new studio and Microsoft. And while we’re in the early days of developing our next new game and a ways away from making any announcements, our team is excited to develop new stories, new characters, and new gameplay experiences.

"Our friends at Activision and Microsoft have been extremely supportive of our new direction and we’re confident that we will continue to work closely together as part of our future.

"So, keep your horns on and your eyes out for more news. Thank you to our community of players for always supporting us through our journey."

