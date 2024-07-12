Action Game Maker Announced for PC, to Launch in 2025 - News

Developer Gotcha Gotcha Games has announced Action Game Maker for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

The latest in the long-running Maker series of game development toolkits, Action Game Maker brings 2D action game development to those of all skill levels!

Built using Godot Engine, Action Game Maker provides access to professional level functions without any programming required!

A collection of samples and assets are included to provide the foundation needed to make your game a reality!

Unchain your imagination!

Fully No Coding Visual Scripting

Action Game Maker builds on the node-based visual scripting system created for Pixel Game Maker MV with many improvements.

No knowledge of programming is needed. Simply connect up Actions (similar to RPG Maker‘s Event Commands) and see the unique logic for your game come together!

Advanced Engine Technology With Godot Engine

Take advantage of the excellent 2D functionality provided by Godot Engine, the popular open source engine powering Action Game Maker!

User interface design based on the existing Godot user interface.

Support for GDScript is provided for those who want to move beyond visual scripting.

A complete 2D pipeline.

Tile Map Editor with auto-tile function.

Supports both sprite and 2D bone animation systems.

sprite and 2D bone animation systems. Access to Godot’s rich particle and shader systems as well as support for dynamic lighting and shadows, enabling a full suite of graphics features!

Sample Assets Included

Everything you need to build your first game is included, from character art to tiles, music, and sound effects!

Free yourself from worrying about assets and just get started!

The provided samples are intentionally simple and pixel-style so that it’s easy to open them up and make modifications or extensions to begin creating your own original look!

Of course, if you already have your own assets it’s easy to import them—and high resolutions are supported!

