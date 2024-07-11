Recolit Headed to Switch on October 17 - News

Publisher Yokaze and developer Image Labo announced the pixel art puzzle adventure game, Recolit, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 17.

The game first released for PC via Steam on February 16.

Recolit is a pixel art puzzle adventure game where you search for lights in a town where night never ends.

Your spaceship crushes, and you find yourself in a dark town that looks just like any other, but that has something different about it. Its people go about their daily lives as if nothing was off, even though the sky above their heads is always black.

This person wants something to drink. This other person wants to play with a pigeon. As you help them with these little, trivial things, you advance toward what really matters.

And then, the mysterious girl you met along the way tells you something:

"All right. I’ll wait for you."

