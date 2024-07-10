Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate Releases for Switch on July 17 and for PC in Q4 2024 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Super Evil Megacorp announced the roguelike game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 17 and for PC via Steam in Q4 2024.

The developer also announced the game will support four-player local cooperative play at launch on the Nintendo Switch.

"We’ve been listening to the community and their biggest request has been the addition of couch co-op so they can play with friends and family," said Super Evil Megacorp studio head Ian Fielding.

"Playing together is embedded in the DNA of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles video games and core to SEMC’s mission, and with Splintered Fate, we went the extra mile to ensure the co-op feature was available for the Switch immediately at launch. We will continue to listen to the community and improve the game overtime based on player feedback."

View the couch co-op announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Unleash the Turtles in a rogue-like quest to rescue Splinter from the Foot Clan! Master ninja skills, unite in bodacious co-op gameplay, and conquer iconic NYC locales.

When Splinter is kidnapped by Shredder, mysterious portals simultaneously appear across NYC. With April and Metalhead analyzing recovered artifacts for clues, the Turtles battle to recover their father from the clutches of the Foot Clan. However, as the gang gets ever ​closer to Splinter’s otherworldly location, an even greater threat lingers in the shadows…

In Splintered Fate, brace yourself for fast-paced, roguelike action where no two runs are the same. With randomized power-ups, room layouts, and boss modifiers, the excitement never ends. Take control of all four Turtles, each wielding unique powers, and team up with friends for bodacious co-op gameplay. Explore iconic NYC locations, upgrade your Turtle powers, and prepare to face off against formidable enemies.

With thrilling combat and endless challenges, Splintered Fate promises to keep you engaged in the FIGHT, ADAPT, REPEAT portal loop. Be ready to restore peace to the city!

