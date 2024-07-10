Operation: Tango Headed to Switch on August 1 - News

Developer Clever Plays announced the spy adventure game, Operation: Tango, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on August 1 for $19.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in June 2021.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Operation: Tango plays out much like a virtual escape room, bonding players in the process. One player takes on the role of Angel, the “Field Agent,” while the other plays as Alistair, the “Hacker.” Playing from separate devices, each player enjoys a unique experience. The pair must work together, in constant verbal contact, and linked in an augmented, fully connected, and highly stylized world to solve puzzles and complete each high-stakes mission.

The game takes its tagline, “It Takes Two to Save the World,” to heart, in that only by sharing the vantage points of each role can players overcome the many challenges that stand between them and completing each mission. The resulting experience is more like an in-person game night or team challenge. The Switch version features reimagined puzzle solutions and all the previously released bonus content.

Players hosting the game can invite a friend to join them for free via their game platform, where applicable. However, to host a game, players must own a copy of Operation: Tango. The game is cross-play compatible across systems.

