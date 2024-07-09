BioShock Developer Cloud Chamber is 'Recruiting Like Mad' for Next Entry in Series - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 489 Views
2K's Cloud Chamber, which is busy developing the next entry in the BioShock series, is ramping up its teams in the US and Canada.
"Cloud Chamber is hard at work on the next entry in the critically acclaimed BioShock series," reads the website for the developer. "Our team consists of veteran BioShock developers and expert game makers from other mind-blowing titles, and together we’re going to create worlds that you’ll want to experience.
"Cloud Chamber is currently recruiting like mad for game developers in two amazing locations: the San Francisco Bay Area (Novato, CA) and Montreal, Quebec."
There are currently nearly 30 job openings at the two locations. This includes animators, artists, engineers, programmers, level designers, producers, and more.
Damn, here I was thinking that the announcement of the next Bioshock was imminent lol
There was a leaker in 2023 who claimed that development on Bioshock 4 has been rebooted a 3rd time in Summer 2022. If true, this would mean that most of the work done in the 3rd build of the game, in development from the time of the 2nd reboot in 2019 until summer 2022, would have been scrapped. If that leak was true, the best case scenario for Bioshock 4's release is probably 2026, 4 years after it's 2022 reboot.
How much of he 3rd build of the game will carry over into the 4th is the question. We previously heard several details about the 3rd build of Bioshock 4, including that it was using UE5, was open world, was set in the 1960's in a city built on Antarctica, and was planned to be called Bioshock Isolation. Hopefully at least some of those aspects carried over into the 4th build of the game., the Antarctic setting in particular sounded very interesting.
The good: Seems like Bioshock 4 is getting a lot of love and attention by its developers.
The bad: We're witnessing the "boom" of an inevitable cycle...on top of a seemingly troubled development period.