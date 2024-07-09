BioShock Developer Cloud Chamber is 'Recruiting Like Mad' for Next Entry in Series - News

by, posted 6 hours ago

2K's Cloud Chamber, which is busy developing the next entry in the BioShock series, is ramping up its teams in the US and Canada.

"Cloud Chamber is hard at work on the next entry in the critically acclaimed BioShock series," reads the website for the developer. "Our team consists of veteran BioShock developers and expert game makers from other mind-blowing titles, and together we’re going to create worlds that you’ll want to experience.

"Cloud Chamber is currently recruiting like mad for game developers in two amazing locations: the San Francisco Bay Area (Novato, CA) and Montreal, Quebec."

There are currently nearly 30 job openings at the two locations. This includes animators, artists, engineers, programmers, level designers, producers, and more.

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

