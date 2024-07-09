Retro-Inpsired Adventure Game Veritus Releases July 22 for PC - News

/ 299 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer Colorgrave announced the retro-inspired adventure game with a Game Boy Color aesthetic, Veritus, releases July 22 for PC via Steam for $6.99.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Veritus is a colorful adventure with the pixel-perfect aesthetic of a Game Boy Color title. Journey into the dark chambers of the god of shadows, Veritus, and uncover the secrets hidden within his castle.

Face monsters and mysteries lurking around every corner as you collect resources and equipment to survive. Prepare to leave camp, navigate the castle’s lonely halls, and reveal the secrets dwelling within the throne room.

Explore the Castle

Discover the mysteries of the god of shadows. Navigate the treacherous corridors and chambers of Veritus’ forgotten castle and find key fragments to unlock secrets within the throne room.

Puzzles and Combat

Overcome numerous dangers lurking in every corner of the castle’s hallowed walls. Use the weapons and tools at your disposal to defeat monsters and decipher puzzles that hinder your quest.

Regroup

Set up camps in safe havens deep within the castle. Prepare for each adventure by equipping a variety of weapons and tools, going on expeditions with companions, and resting after each encounter.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles