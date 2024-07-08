Xbox TV App is Out Now for Amazon Fire TV - News

The Xbox TV app is now available for select Amazon Fire TV devices.

Game Pass Ultimate subscribers in over 25 countries are now able to play Xbox Cloud Gaming titles on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) ($59.99) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) ($49.99).

A supported Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription are required in order to play games on the Xbox TV app. Supported controllers include the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, and the DualShock 4.

