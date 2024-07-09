PS5 Best-Seller, Switch Tops 140M Lifetime - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 2024 - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 813,907 units sold for May 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 58.78 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 592,532 units to bring its lifetime sales to 140.45 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 233,149 units to bring their lifetime sales to 28.74 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,237 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.18 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by nearly 311,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 86,000 units. PS4 sold 1,124,866 units for the month of May 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 318,867 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 180,730 (-18.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 96,618 units (-29.3%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 870,547 units (-59.5%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 12,871 units (-75.2%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 11,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 25,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 35,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 5.97 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 3.72 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.52 million units.



Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for May 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 813,907 ( 58,776,134 ) Switch - 592,532 ( 140,454,214 ) Xbox Series X|S - 233,149 ( 28,740,390 ) PlayStation 4 - 4,237 ( 117,176,217 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for May 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 289,885 Switch - 136,494 Xbox Series X|S - 131,095 PlayStation 4 - 918

Europe hardware estimates for May 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 300,126 Switch - 158,473 Xbox Series X|S - 68,592 PlayStation 4 - 2,618 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for May 2024:

Switch - 285,809 PlayStation 5 - 199,205 Xbox Series X|S - 22,085 PlayStation 4 - 622

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for May 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 24,691 Switch - 11,756 Xbox Series X|S - 11,377 PlayStation 4 - 79

Weekly Sales:

Global May 11, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 202,721 Switch - 150,156

Xbox Series X|S - 55,647 PlayStation 4 - 1,261

Global May 18, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 189,127 Switch - 142,891

Xbox Series X|S - 55,144 PlayStation 4 - 833

Global May 25, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 197,609 Switch - 151,304

Xbox Series X|S - 59,645 PlayStation 4 - 877

Global June 1, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 224,450 Switch - 148,181

Xbox Series X|S - 62,713 PlayStation 4 - 1,266

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

