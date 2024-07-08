PS5 Best-Seller, XS Sales Up Compared to April - Americas Hardware Estimates for May 2024 - Sales

/ 1,009 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in the Americas (USA, Canada, & Latin America) with 289,885 units sold for May 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 24.31 million units lifetime in the Americas.

The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with an estimated 136,494 units sold to bring lifetime sales to 53.43 million units. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with 131,095 units sold to bring its lifetime sales to 17.36 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 918 units to bring its lifetime sales to 41.54 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 6,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 36,000 units. PS4 sold 284,105 units for the month of May 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 166,783 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 33,536 (-10.4%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 45,809 units (-25.9%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 398,515 units (-85.8%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 5,550 units (-85.8%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are down by over 16,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 9,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 12,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 2.26 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.19 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 1.02 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Americas hardware estimates for May 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 289,885 ( 24,306,640 ) Switch - 136,494 ( 53,433,501 ) Xbox Series X|S - 131,095 ( 17,357,526 ) PlayStation 4 - 918 ( 41,540,656 )

USA hardware estimates for May 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 244,125

Switch - 115,014 Xbox Series X|S - 110,063

PlayStation 4 - 785

Weekly Sales:

May 11, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 72,085 Switch - 33,188 Xbox Series X|S - 30,568

PlayStation 4 - 233

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 60,723

Switch - 27,946 Xbox Series X|S - 25,612

PlayStation 4 - 199

May 18, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 65,122 Switch - 33,711 Xbox Series X|S - 31,852

PlayStation 4 - 231

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 54,781

Switch - 28,385 Xbox Series X|S - 26,786 PlayStation 4 - 197

May 25, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 63,825 Xbox Series X|S - 34,856

Switch - 34,165 PlayStation 4 - 228

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 53,789 Xbox Series X|S - 29,241 Switch - 28,796

PlayStation 4 - 195

June 1, 2024 hardware estimates:

Americas:

PlayStation 5 - 88,853 Switch - 35,430 Xbox Series X|S - 33,819

PlayStation 4 - 226

USA:

PlayStation 5 - 67,651 Switch - 27,983 Xbox Series X|S - 25,517

PlayStation 4 - 194

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles