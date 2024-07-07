Elden Ring Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Elden Ring has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending June 30, 2024.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, NBA 2K24 re-entered the top 10 in third place, EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to fourth place, and Hogwarts Legacy is up three spots to fifth place.

The rest of the top 10 were outside the top of the charts last week. Middle-Earth: Shadow of War is in sixth place, Forza Horizon 4 is in seventh place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in eighth place, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is in ninth place, and Batman: Arkham Knight is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Forza Horizon 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Batman: Arkham Knight

