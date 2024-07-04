PlayStation's Horizon TV Series Reportedly Not Moving Forward - News

The Netflix TV series based on the popular PlayStation franchise, Horizon, is reportedly not moving forward, according to Rolling Stone.

The show was in development by The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Steve Blackman and the report mainly focused on accusations against the showrunner. Blackman has been accused of having a "long history of toxic, bullying, manipulative, and retaliatory behavior," according to multiple sources and an HR complaint.

"The streamer announced in 2022 that Blackman would spearhead the adaptation of the popular video game Horizon Zero Dawn and create the original outer-space thriller series Orbital as part of that deal," reads the report. "Rolling Stone has learned that the two projects are no longer moving forward."

It currently isn't known if the Horizon Netflix series will move forward with with a different showrunner.

The next game in the Horizon franchise is LEGO Horizon Adventures, which will launch for the PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Holiday 2024.

