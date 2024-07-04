PlayStation to Attend Tokyo Game Show 2024 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 421 Views
Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association has announced Sony Interactive Entertainment will be attending Tokyo Game Show 2024 in September. This is the first time since 2019 that PlayStation will exhibit at Tokyo Game Show.
Tokyo Game Show 2024 runs from September 26 to 29 and will be the largest ever version of the show. There are 731 confirmed exhibitors and 3,190 booths. 250,000 people are expected to attend the show.
As of the time of writing it isn't known what games PlayStation will exhibit.
Here is the list of confirmed exhibitors (via Gematsu):
General Exhibition Area
- 4Gamer.net
- Aladdin X
- ANIPLEX
- Arc System Works
- AREA 35
- Arena Breakout: Infinite
- ASUS JAPAN
- Bandai Namco Entertainment
- Battlestate Games
- BBmedia
- Beep Japan
- Blackmagic Design
- Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency
- Capcom
- C-Garden
- Champions TCG
- City Connection
- Cross the Ages
- D4Enterprise
- Dark Emerald Studios
- Dimensionals
- Discord
- DITP (Thailand Pavilion)
- DouYu Japan
- DreamOnline
- Duet Night Abyss
- eGames Lab
- Eighty Kosan
- Embassy of Italy – Trade Promotion Section
- Figurama Collectors
- Fingersoft
- FORCES
- Fruitbat Factory
- Game Creators Guild
- Game Source Entertainment
- Gemdrops
- German Pavilion
- Gino
- GMO Media
- Graph
- GRYPHLINE
- Gungho Online Entertainment
- Gunma Prefecture Esports and Content Creation Division
- Hamster Corporation
- Happinet
- historia
- Hong Kong Pavilion
- Hooded Horse Asia-Pacific
- Hooded Horse Europe
- Hooded Horse North America
- HORI
- Hotta Studio
- HYBE JAPAN
- Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)
- Intel
- Inti Creates
- IS
- Iwakuni City
- Kairosoft
- Kakehashi Games
- Kawakamisangyou
- Kemco
- Kevuru Games
- Kocca Game Institute
- Koei Tecmo Games
- Konami Digital Entertainment
- Korea Pavilion
- Kuro Games
- Kyuzan
- LAUNCELOT
- Level Infinite
- LEVEL5
- LIONA
- L-TEK
- Mango Party
- Mecha BREAK
- milliondoubt
- Misterial Games
- MOSS
- MUTAN
- NeoBards Entertainment
- Nexon
- NHK X GAME
- Norwegian Games
- One or EIGHT
- playcare
- PLAYISM
- Pocketpair
- Polygon
- Q-Games
- Qiddiya Gaming
- Rainy Frog
- RAZBAM JAPAN
- Red Dunes Games
- Rocket Panda Games / ebten
- Samsung SSD
- Sapporo Game Camp
- Saros Game Studios
- SEGA / ATLUS
- S-GAME
- SHAKE Entertainment
- Shanghai Runmeng Network Technology
- Shueisha Games
- Singapore Pavilion
- SNK
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Square Enix
- Starpixel Studios
- SteelSeries
- STRINOVA
- Studio Sledgehammer
- Taipei Game Show
- Tassei Denki
- TENDA Games
- Teyon Japan
- THIRDWAVE
- THQ Nordic
- TOEI ANIMATION
- Topnotch Animation Design
- Ubisoft Japan
- Ukiyo Studios
- Vic Game Studios
- Vixa Games
- Warframe
- WAWE
- Wild Assault
- Yoshimoto Kogyo
- Zeta Division
Smartphone Game Area
- 9YOU.COM
- AIQVE ONE
- Apeiron
- Bounty Hunters
- Century Game
- ElEngine
- Fantasy Space
- Google Play
- Joy Mobile Network
- JR East Marketing & Communications
- M-terrace
- Neconome
- Riseup Labs
- RNE
- Shangri-La Frontier Production committee
- SPARK NEXA
- Starward
- Tree of Savior: Neverland
- Ujoy Games
- X.D. Global
- XREAL Japan
Gaming Hardware Area
- Aiuto
- AndGAMER
- AULA Japan
- Best One
- BIGBIG WON
- Brook Gaming
- Cleer
- CRI Middleware / PIONEER
- Dongguan 3e Electronics dotcom Japan
- eXtremeRate & HexGaming
- FACESEC & PHYSCE
- Fermat
- Fnatic Gear
- FOSTEX / Foster Electric
- GPD Game Console (TENKU)
- Hanvon Ugee Technology (XPPen)
- Host No.4 Technology (Chengdu)
- I-O DATA DEVICE
- KARNOX
- moimate
- MouseComputer
- Moza Racing
- MSI
- NB Ergonomic
- Nexiconn Technology
- OJ Japan
- ONEXPLAYER
- Shenzhen Guli Tech
- Shenzhen Honcam Technology
- Shenzhen KTC Technology
- TOPRE
- Western Digital
Gaming Lifestyle Area
- BFP
- Gifu Plastic Industry
- Hamee IKEA
- Kawakamisangyou
- Livlanmind
- Media Integration
- Miyaji Shokai
- Nitori
- Nitto
- Sterling
- Wilby
Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality Area
- bHaptics
- FORUM8
- Fun2 Studio
- Gatebox
- Grounding
- IntoFree
- Japan Electronics College ProjectVR
- Pimax
- Player One
- Tom Create
- VGC
- VR Imaginators
eSports Area
- Japan e-Motorsport Organization
- PCCS
- Qube
- Reject
- Sinra Gaming
- Temahima
- Wallhack
Game Academy Area
- Aichi Institute of Technology
- Akademeia 21st Century
- Amusement Media Academy / Osaka Amusement Media Academy
- ARS Computer College
- Arts College Yokohama
- Aso Pop Culture College
- Bunkyo University
- Chuo Institute of Information and Design College
- Clark Memorial International High School CLARK NEXT Tokyo
- Computer College Nagoya
- DoCarrier
- ECC College of Computer and Multimedia
- EHIME Prefectural Matsuyama Minami High School Tobe Branch
- Higashi-Nihon Design & Computer College Hokkaido Computer School
- Hokkaido Cyber Creator Professional Training College Hokkaido Information University
- Human Academy
- Induk University
- International Information & Engineering Automobile College
- Iwasaki Gakuen
- Japan Electronics College
- Kanagawa Institute of Technology
- Kawahara College of Electronics and Business
- Kinki Computer & Electronics College
- Kokusai Riko College
- Kokusai Denshi Business Technical School
- Kyushu Computer College Fukuoka / Kitakyushu / Oita / Kagoshima
- Kyushu Sangyo University
- Mirai Business College of Vocation
- Nagoya Kogakuin College
- Nihon Kogakuin College / Tokyo University of Technology
- Niigata Computer College
- Niigata High Technology College
- Numazu Professional Training College of Business and Information Technology
- Okayama Information College
- Osaka Electro-Communication University
- Osaka Institute of Technology Information Science and Technology
- Osaka Sogo College of Design
- Ota Information & Business College
- Renaissance High School Group
- Sagami Woman University
- Shobi University
- Shohoku College
- Shonan Institute of Technology
- SIT X-Tech(Shonan Institute of Technology)
- Tohoku Computer College
- Tokyo Cool Japan Academy
- Tokyo Jitsugyo High School
- Tokyo University of Information Sciences
- Toyama Information Business Vocational school
- Toyo Institute of Art and Design
- Trident College of Information Techonology
- Vantan Game Academy
- Waseda-Bunri College of Arts & Sciences
Indie Game Area
- 2P Games
- 5dims
- Abu Dhabi Gaming
- AI Frog Interactive
- Ancient Forge
- Appare Factory
- APRIZE
- Arcadia
- ASMIK ACE
- Asobism
- Away From Home
- Ayacatgames
- BeXide
- Black Beard Design Studio
- BlackGuardian
- BlastEdge Games
- BloodLoop
- Borealys Games
- Boxelware
- Brilliant Skies
- btf
- C&R Creative Studios
- Carrottin
- CENTERTOSECONDS
- Certia
- Chile Pavilion
- Chorus Worldwide
- Cloud Creative Studios
- Cocoro Software
- Colorfiction
- Coyote Runner
- Crackin
- Cup Dog Games
- Dagada’s Story
- DAONE GAMES
- DH
- Dinko
- dot.Studio
- Drecom
- DRIFTED
- eastasiasoft
- Edigger
- Erotes Studio
- False Prophet
- Feelcerca Float
- FlyteCatEmotion
- Funbrew Games
- Galaktus Indie Booth
- Game for IT
- Game Studio
- GameMirror
- Gamersky Games
- G-Blossom / Glitz Visuals
- Gotcha Gotcha Games
- Gravity Game Arise
- Gugenka
- GURI GAMES
- Hakurokudo
- Half Sword
- Happinet
- Hide Games
- HYPER REAL
- IDGA JAPAN
- iGi indie Game incubator / SO-FU
- Illam Software Entertainment
- India Pavilion
- Indie.io
- Indiesquire
- Izakaya Conversare
- Jack & Detectives: A Silent Social Detection Game
- Kadokawa
- Kashkool Games
- Kisoutenguys
- KODANSHA Game Creator’s Lab
- Kooapps
- Lily’s Labyrinth of Lust
- logicalbeat
- Lords of Ravage
- Lumina: Whispering Fates
- Matrix
- MBAinternational
- Meseed Software
- METASLA
- Minimum Studio
- MISTERY
- MONOWAVE
- Moonana Games
- Natsume Atari
- Nightmare House
- Oaks Games Studio
- ONECONNECT
- Peakware Studio
- Phoenixx
- Pip Puzzle
- PLAYISM
- PlayTrans
- Poland
- Polish Indie Booth
- Preferred Networks
- Pressed Elephant
- Project Tower
- PROMOTAL
- RabbitlyEntertainment
- radiuthree
- Ratalaika Games / Shinyuden
- rokaplay
- Scarlet Defiance
- Sekai Project
- SERIALGAMES
- Shenzhen Bingo Culture Technology
- Shireishi Production
- Sinthetic
- SKOOTA GAMES
- Slug Disco
- South Pole Bebop
- SoybloQ
- Spain Indie Showcase (powered by Games from Spain)
- Spanish Indie Studios (powered by Games from Spain)
- Spiral Up
- Start with Gravity
- StoryCrop
- Stromatosoft
- Studio Lalala
- Studio Lights
- Studio Mechka
- SwissGames
- Synodic Arc
- TASKIV
- tatsumaki games
- TECH.C. Game Project
- Tokyo Cool Japan Academy
- TOKYOTOON
- Top Hat Studios
- Toydium
- tsukuru uozu project (UozuCity)
- TV tokyo
- Ultinet
- Urnique Studio
- Whisper Partners
- WhisperGames
- Wizard Tortoise Games
- Yokaze
- ZAKUZAKU
Selected Indie 80
- 20Clocksoft
- Aldian of Ancients
- Annulus ARA
- Attructure
- BearBoneStudio
- Black Tangerine
- Calman
- Cardboard Studio
- Cobysoft
- Common Opera
- David Wehle
- DDDistortion
- Dumpling
- ElePass: Only Elephants Can Unlock the Passcode
- ENGRAFT
- ENTAFLIP
- Esophaguys Team
- Explosive Disposal Team
- FANIMAX
- Finch Bird Studio
- First Dwarf
- Fix-a-Bug
- Glowfrog Games
- GOOFEES
- Gurei
- HoooPizza
- HORROID GAME STUDIO
- iBright Games Kinmoku
- KTMG
- Ma’anshan Legang Network Technology
- Metavoidal
- MingStudio
- Moonlight Sculptor
- Nao Games
- Nekologic
- NEKOUP
- Neon Blood
- Nerdy Penguin
- Newman Jason
- Nomadic Games
- npckc
- One Team
- Optillusion Games
- Other Tales Interactive
- Playdew
- Polygonjs
- Psychoflow Studio
- QUByte Interactive
- Red Nexus Games
- Revolution Industry
- Rocket Smash Studio
- SAFE HAVN STUDIO
- SBO Games
- SCIKA
- Secret Character
- Spikewave Games
- Spoonful Of Wonder
- Springloaded
- SSUN GAMES
- Studio Koba
- TARP Studio
- Team Cognition
- Team Stellagate
- TeamVeister
- Tebasaki Games
- Toge Productions
- Toroya My Battery Is Fried
- Torpor Games
- Toybox Games Studios
- Trinity Team
- Twigames
- VRMonkey
- Woderland Kazakiri
- Whacky Mole Studio
- Whistling Wizard
- Wobbly Labs
- Wondernaut Studio
- Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago
Merchandise Sales Area
- AI PikattoAnime
- Algernonproduct
- Azumaker
- Battlestate Games
- Caitac Family
- Canbe (Somsoc Gallery)
- Capcom
- CELLORB
- COSPA
- ensky
- Fangamer
- Fnatic Gear (ASK)
- Games Glorious
- GeekShare
- GRAPHT
- Happinet
- InfoLens
- Insert Coin
- Koei Tecmo Games
- Kojima Productions
- L-TEK
- matsumoto shoji
- Medialink
- PlayVital
- Pocketpair
- Qiddiya Gaming
- Sankei Digital
- Sanwa Desnhi
- SEGA
- Square Enix
- Torch Torch
- TOYPLA
- Zeta Division
Family Game Area
- Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
- Benesse Corporation
- Capcom
- Happinet
- Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.
- moze
- Samsung SSD
- SEGA / ATLUS
- Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Square Enix
- THQ Nordic
- TVgame magazine
- UNI-TY
Business Solution Area
- Yakubo
- 4Tale Production
- 7KINGDOM
- Adia Digital Art
- Aiming Taiwan Branch
- AIQVE ONE
- AKA Virtual
- Alibaba Cloud
- Alpha CRC
- Appier Group
- AQUASTAR
- beyond
- Bird Fab Studio
- BlasTrain
- Brushup
- CGKINGLAND
- Checkout.com
- Cloud Ace
- Creative Companies Association of Moldova
- Creative House Pocket
- CRI Middleware
- Cynra
- DH
- Diarkis
- DICO
- Digital Garage
- Digital Gear
- Digital Stacks / Digital.ai Software
- Digital Works Entertainmen
- Digitalog Technologies
- DynaComware
- ECI Games
- Ei Force Tech
- Epsilon Software FastSpring
- FINE
- G-angle
- GIANTY
- Gyeonggi Content Agency
- HELTEC
- Hitachi Systems
- IMAGICA GEEQ
- Incredibuild Japan
- InMobi
- ITOCHU Cable Systems
- IWATA
- JOCDN
- kagoshima isa city
- Kagoshima Prefecture (Kagoshima Regional Promotion Bureau) Keywords Studios
- Kumamoto Prefecture / Digital Art Amakusa (Amakusa City) Lan-bridge
- Lapin
- Lenovo Japan
- Levtech
- Linkworld International
- Lionbridge Games
- Lokum Games
- Make Will
- Malaysia External Trade Development (Matrade)
- Megaxus Infotech
- MetAI
- Mie Translation Services
- MIRAISENS
- Mirrativ
- monoAI technology
- MyDearest
- Myriashue
- NAVER Cloud
- Nippon Television Network
- NOKOV Motion Capture
- OPTAGE
- Original Force
- Outbrain Japan
- PingCAP
- Playio
- Plott
- Pole To Win
- Pole To Win Vietnam
- Purmoe Design Lab
- Rayking Game
- RICOH Industrial Solutions
- Salt Sound Studio
- Samsung R&D Institute Japan
- Scenario Technology Mikagami Seoul Business Agency (SBA)
- Shachihata
- Sheer Tianyi Technology
- Shinwork Technology
- Shockbyte
- Speech Graphics
- Spicemart
- StirSystem
- Stream Hatchet
- Sunbird
- SunFlare
- TAITRA
- TENBEN
- TenjoyJapan
- ThikingData
- Tokyo Cartographic
- Too
- Totani Translations
- TYRADS
- ULTRA-XAP
- V
- Well-Link Tech
- Winking Studios WitOne
- Wovn Technologies
- Wrike Japan
- Xsolla
- Yokosuka City
- YYSTV Media & Video Game Museum
- Zenlayer
AI Technology Pavilion
- Drecom
- Elith
- Equinix Japan
- HechicerIA
- OVOMIND
- SilverStarJapan
- Techno-Speech
- Ubitus
- ZEAL
Business Meeting Area
- 505 Games
- ADWAYS DEEE
- Amazon Games
- Bandai Namco Filmworks Business France
- Carta Marketing Firm
- Chile Pavilion
- Comic Frontier
- Cygames
- D3 PUBLISHER
- DeNA
- Digital Stacks / Digital.ai Software
- Dimps
- Disc 2 Games
- Discord
- ENCUBE
- EY Strategy and Consulting
- Games from Spain
- GC
- GDC
- Glitz Visuals
- GREE
- GungHo Online Entertainment / Gravity
- Happinet
- Hotta Studio
- Hybrid Squad
- IKY
- li-mobile
- InMobi
- Kadokawa
- Kakao Entertainment
- Kodansha
- Korea Pavilion
- Kudos Productions
- Lemnisca
- Lemon Sky Studios
- Microids
- NAVER Cloud
- Nexon
- Nintendo
- Outer Space Technology (Dalian)
- PHI Law Office
- Philippine GameDev Expo
- PlatinumGames
- POCKET PAIR
- Poland
- PQube
- QooApp Game Store
- Red Art Games
- Riseup Labs
- RTB House
- Isafari Games
- Seoul Business Agency (SBA)
- Shanghai Mineloader Digital Technology
- SHOCHIKU
- Soft-World International
- Tamsoft
- Teyon Japan
- The Walt Disney Company (Japan)
- TIMECODE
- Tokyo Broadcasting System
- Ubitus
- United Games Entertainment
- Urnique Studio
- Virtuos
- viviON
- XAC
- Yuke’s
Finally, PlayStation attending a fan centric event.
Probably the decision of the new Leadership.
Hope they bring back PSX as well.