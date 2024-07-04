PlayStation to Attend Tokyo Game Show 2024 - News

Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association has announced Sony Interactive Entertainment will be attending Tokyo Game Show 2024 in September. This is the first time since 2019 that PlayStation will exhibit at Tokyo Game Show.

Tokyo Game Show 2024 runs from September 26 to 29 and will be the largest ever version of the show. There are 731 confirmed exhibitors and 3,190 booths. 250,000 people are expected to attend the show.

As of the time of writing it isn't known what games PlayStation will exhibit.

Here is the list of confirmed exhibitors (via Gematsu):

General Exhibition Area

4Gamer.net

Aladdin X

ANIPLEX

Arc System Works

AREA 35

Arena Breakout: Infinite

ASUS JAPAN

Bandai Namco Entertainment

Battlestate Games

BBmedia

Beep Japan

Blackmagic Design

Busan IT Industry Promotion Agency

Capcom

C-Garden

Champions TCG

City Connection

Cross the Ages

D4Enterprise

Dark Emerald Studios

Dimensionals

Discord

DITP (Thailand Pavilion)

DouYu Japan

DreamOnline

Duet Night Abyss

eGames Lab

Eighty Kosan

Embassy of Italy – Trade Promotion Section

Figurama Collectors

Fingersoft

FORCES

Fruitbat Factory

Game Creators Guild

Game Source Entertainment

Gemdrops

German Pavilion

Gino

GMO Media

Graph

GRYPHLINE

Gungho Online Entertainment

Gunma Prefecture Esports and Content Creation Division

Hamster Corporation

Happinet

historia

Hong Kong Pavilion

Hooded Horse Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific Hooded Horse Europe

Hooded Horse North America

HORI

Hotta Studio

HYBE JAPAN

Infinity Nikki (Infold Games)

(Infold Games) Intel

Inti Creates

IS

Iwakuni City

Kairosoft

Kakehashi Games

Kawakamisangyou

Kemco

Kevuru Games

Kocca Game Institute

Koei Tecmo Games

Konami Digital Entertainment

Korea Pavilion

Kuro Games

Kyuzan

LAUNCELOT

Level Infinite

LEVEL5

LIONA

L-TEK

Mango Party

Party Mecha BREAK

milliondoubt

Misterial Games

MOSS

MUTAN

NeoBards Entertainment

Nexon

NHK X GAME

Norwegian Games

One or EIGHT

playcare

PLAYISM

Pocketpair

Polygon

Q-Games

Qiddiya Gaming

Rainy Frog

RAZBAM JAPAN

Red Dunes Games

Rocket Panda Games / ebten

/ ebten Samsung SSD

Sapporo Game Camp

Saros Game Studios

Game Studios SEGA / ATLUS

/ ATLUS S-GAME

SHAKE Entertainment

Shanghai Runmeng Network Technology

Shueisha Games

Singapore Pavilion

SNK

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix

Starpixel Studios

SteelSeries

STRINOVA

Studio Sledgehammer

Taipei Game Show

Tassei Denki

TENDA Games

Teyon Japan

Japan THIRDWAVE

THQ Nordic

TOEI ANIMATION

Topnotch Animation Design

Ubisoft Japan

Japan Ukiyo Studios

Vic Game Studios

Vixa Games

Warframe

WAWE

Wild Assault

Yoshimoto Kogyo

Zeta Division

Smartphone Game Area

9YOU . COM

AIQVE ONE

Apeiron

Bounty Hunters

Century Game

ElEngine

Fantasy Space

Google Play

Joy Mobile Network

Mobile Network JR East Marketing & Communications

M-terrace

Neconome

Riseup Labs

RNE

Shangri-La Frontier Production committee

SPARK NEXA

Starward

Tree of Savior: Neverland

Ujoy Games

X.D. Global

XREAL Japan

Gaming Hardware Area

Aiuto

AndGAMER

AULA Japan

Best One

BIGBIG WON

Brook Gaming

Cleer

CRI Middleware / PIONEER

Dongguan 3e Electronics dotcom Japan

eXtremeRate & HexGaming

FACESEC & PHYSCE

Fermat

Fnatic Gear

FOSTEX / Foster Electric

GPD Game Console (TENKU)

Hanvon Ugee Technology (XPPen)

Host No.4 Technology (Chengdu)

I-O DATA DEVICE

KARNOX

moimate

MouseComputer

Moza Racing

Racing MSI

NB Ergonomic

Nexiconn Technology

OJ Japan

ONEXPLAYER

Shenzhen Guli Tech

Shenzhen Honcam Technology

Shenzhen KTC Technology

TOPRE

Western Digital

Gaming Lifestyle Area

BFP

Gifu Plastic Industry

Hamee IKEA

Kawakamisangyou

Livlanmind

Media Integration

Miyaji Shokai

Nitori

Nitto

Sterling

Wilby

Augmented Reality / Virtual Reality Area

bHaptics

FORUM8

Fun2 Studio

Gatebox

Grounding

IntoFree

Japan Electronics College ProjectVR

Pimax

Player One

Tom Create

VGC

VR Imaginators

eSports Area

Japan e-Motorsport Organization

PCCS

Qube

Reject

Sinra Gaming

Temahima

Wallhack

Game Academy Area

Aichi Institute of Technology

Akademeia 21st Century

Amusement Media Academy / Osaka Amusement Media Academy

ARS Computer College

Arts College Yokohama

Aso Pop Culture College

Bunkyo University

Chuo Institute of Information and Design College

Clark Memorial International High School CLARK NEXT Tokyo

Computer College Nagoya

DoCarrier

ECC College of Computer and Multimedia

EHIME Prefectural Matsuyama Minami High School Tobe Branch

Higashi-Nihon Design & Computer College Hokkaido Computer School

Hokkaido Cyber Creator Professional Training College Hokkaido Information University

Human Academy

Induk University

International Information & Engineering Automobile College

Iwasaki Gakuen

Gakuen Japan Electronics College

Kanagawa Institute of Technology

Kawahara College of Electronics and Business

Kinki Computer & Electronics College

Kokusai Riko College

Kokusai Denshi Business Technical School

Kyushu Computer College Fukuoka / Kitakyushu / Oita / Kagoshima

Kyushu Sangyo University

Mirai Business College of Vocation

Nagoya Kogakuin College

Nihon Kogakuin College / Tokyo University of Technology

Niigata Computer College

Niigata High Technology College

Numazu Professional Training College of Business and Information Technology

Okayama Information College

Osaka Electro-Communication University

Osaka Institute of Technology Information Science and Technology

Osaka Sogo College of Design

Ota Information & Business College

Renaissance High School Group

Sagami Woman University

Shobi University

Shohoku College

Shonan Institute of Technology

SIT X-Tech(Shonan Institute of Technology)

Tohoku Computer College

Tokyo Cool Japan Academy

Tokyo Jitsugyo High School

Tokyo University of Information Sciences

Toyama Information Business Vocational school

Toyo Institute of Art and Design

Trident College of Information Techonology

Vantan Game Academy

Waseda-Bunri College of Arts & Sciences

Indie Game Area

2P Games

5dims

Abu Dhabi Gaming

AI Frog Interactive

Ancient Forge

Appare Factory

APRIZE

Arcadia

ASMIK ACE

ACE Asobism

Away From Home

Ayacatgames

BeXide

Black Beard Design Studio

BlackGuardian

BlastEdge Games

BloodLoop

Borealys Games

Boxelware

Brilliant Skies

btf

C&R Creative Studios

Carrottin

CENTERTOSECONDS

Certia

Chile Pavilion

Chorus Worldwide

Cloud Creative Studios

Cocoro Software

Colorfiction

Coyote Runner

Crackin

Cup Dog Games

Dagada’s Story

DAONE GAMES

DH

Dinko

dot.Studio

Drecom

DRIFTED

eastasiasoft

Edigger

Erotes Studio

False Prophet

Feelcerca Float

FlyteCatEmotion

Funbrew Games

Galaktus Indie Booth

Game for IT

Game Studio

GameMirror

Gamersky Games

G-Blossom / Glitz Visuals

Gotcha Gotcha Games

Gravity Game Arise

Gugenka

GURI GAMES

Hakurokudo

Half Sword

Happinet

Hide Games

HYPER REAL

IDGA JAPAN

iGi indie Game incubator / SO-FU

Illam Software Entertainment

India Pavilion

Indie.io

Indiesquire

Izakaya Conversare

Jack & Detectives: A Silent Social Detection Game

Kadokawa

Kashkool Games

Kisoutenguys

KODANSHA Game Creator’s Lab

Game Creator’s Lab Kooapps

Lily’s Labyrinth of Lust

logicalbeat

Lords of Ravage

Lumina: Whispering Fates

Fates Matrix

MBAinternational

Meseed Software

METASLA

Minimum Studio

MISTERY

MONOWAVE

Moonana Games

Games Natsume Atari

Nightmare House

Oaks Games Studio

ONECONNECT

Peakware Studio

Phoenixx

Pip Puzzle

PLAYISM

PlayTrans

Poland

Polish Indie Booth

Preferred Networks

Pressed Elephant

Project Tower

PROMOTAL

RabbitlyEntertainment

radiuthree

Ratalaika Games / Shinyuden

/ Shinyuden rokaplay

Scarlet Defiance

Sekai Project

SERIALGAMES

Shenzhen Bingo Culture Technology

Shireishi Production

Sinthetic

SKOOTA GAMES

Slug Disco

South Pole Bebop

SoybloQ

Spain Indie Showcase (powered by Games from Spain)

Spanish Indie Studios (powered by Games from Spain)

Spiral Up

Start with Gravity

StoryCrop

Stromatosoft

Studio Lalala

Studio Lights

Studio Mechka

SwissGames

Synodic Arc

TASKIV

tatsumaki games

TECH.C. Game Project

Tokyo Cool Japan Academy

TOKYOTOON

Top Hat Studios

Toydium

tsukuru uozu project (UozuCity)

TV tokyo

Ultinet

Urnique Studio

Whisper Partners

WhisperGames

Wizard Tortoise Games

Yokaze

ZAKUZAKU

Selected Indie 80

20Clocksoft

Aldian of Ancients

Ancients Annulus ARA

ARA Attructure

BearBoneStudio

Black Tangerine

Calman

Cardboard Studio

Cobysoft

Common Opera

David Wehle

DDDistortion

Dumpling

ElePass: Only Elephants Can Unlock the Passcode

ENGRAFT

ENTAFLIP

Esophaguys Team

Explosive Disposal Team

FANIMAX

Finch Bird Studio

First Dwarf

Fix-a-Bug

Glowfrog Games

GOOFEES

Gurei

HoooPizza

HORROID GAME STUDIO

iBright Games Kinmoku

Kinmoku KTMG

Ma’anshan Legang Network Technology

Metavoidal

MingStudio

Moonlight Sculptor

Nao Games

Nekologic

NEKOUP

Neon Blood

Nerdy Penguin

Newman Jason

Nomadic Games

npckc

One Team

Optillusion Games

Games Other Tales Interactive

Playdew

Polygonjs

Psychoflow Studio

Studio QUByte Interactive

Red Nexus Games

Revolution Industry

Rocket Smash Studio

SAFE HAVN STUDIO

SBO Games

SCIKA

Secret Character

Spikewave Games

Spoonful Of Wonder

Springloaded

SSUN GAMES

Studio Koba

TARP Studio

Team Cognition

Team Stellagate

TeamVeister

Tebasaki Games

Toge Productions

Toroya My Battery Is Fried

Torpor Games

Toybox Games Studios

Studios Trinity Team

Twigames

VRMonkey

Woderland Kazakiri

Whacky Mole Studio

Whistling Wizard

Wobbly Labs

Wondernaut Studio

Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago

Merchandise Sales Area

AI PikattoAnime

Algernonproduct

Azumaker

Battlestate Games

Caitac Family

Canbe (Somsoc Gallery)

Capcom

CELLORB

COSPA

ensky

Fangamer

Fnatic Gear (ASK)

Games Glorious

GeekShare

GRAPHT

Happinet

InfoLens

Insert Coin

Koei Tecmo Games

Kojima Productions

L-TEK

matsumoto shoji

Medialink

PlayVital

Pocketpair

Qiddiya Gaming

Sankei Digital

Sanwa Desnhi

SEGA

Square Enix

Torch Torch

TOYPLA

Zeta Division

Family Game Area

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Benesse Corporation

Capcom

Happinet

Konami Digital Entertainment Co., Ltd.

moze

Samsung SSD

SEGA / ATLUS

Sony Interactive Entertainment

Square Enix

THQ Nordic

TVgame magazine

UNI-TY

Business Solution Area

Yakubo

4Tale Production

7KINGDOM

Adia Digital Art

Aiming Taiwan Branch

Taiwan Branch AIQVE ONE

AKA Virtual

Alibaba Cloud

Alpha CRC

Appier Group

AQUASTAR

beyond

Bird Fab Studio

BlasTrain

Brushup

CGKINGLAND

Checkout . com

Cloud Ace

Creative Companies Association of Moldova

Creative House Pocket

CRI Middleware

Cynra

DH

Diarkis

DICO

Digital Garage

Digital Gear

Digital Stacks / Digital.ai Software

Digital Works Entertainmen

Digitalog Technologies

DynaComware

ECI Games

Ei Force Tech

Epsilon Software FastSpring

FINE

G-angle

GIANTY

Gyeonggi Content Agency

HELTEC

Hitachi Systems

IMAGICA GEEQ

Incredibuild Japan

InMobi

ITOCHU Cable Systems

IWATA

JOCDN

kagoshima isa city

Kagoshima Prefecture (Kagoshima Regional Promotion Bureau) Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Kumamoto Prefecture / Digital Art Amakusa (Amakusa City) Lan-bridge

Lapin

Lenovo Japan

Levtech

Linkworld International

Lionbridge Games

Lokum Games

Make Will

Malaysia External Trade Development (Matrade)

Megaxus Infotech

MetAI

Mie Translation Services

MIRAISENS

Mirrativ

monoAI technology

MyDearest

Myriashue

NAVER Cloud

Nippon Television Network

NOKOV Motion Capture

OPTAGE

Original Force

Outbrain Japan

PingCAP

Playio

Plott

Pole To Win

Pole To Win Vietnam

Purmoe Design Lab

Rayking Game

RICOH Industrial Solutions

Salt Sound Studio

Samsung R&D Institute Japan

Scenario Technology Mikagami Seoul Business Agency (SBA)

Shachihata

Sheer Tianyi Technology

Shinwork Technology

Shockbyte

Speech Graphics

Spicemart

StirSystem

Stream Hatchet

Sunbird

SunFlare

TAITRA

TENBEN

TenjoyJapan

ThikingData

Tokyo Cartographic

Too

Totani Translations

TYRADS

ULTRA-XAP

V

Well-Link Tech

Winking Studios WitOne

WitOne Wovn Technologies

Wrike Japan

Xsolla

Yokosuka City

YYSTV Media & Video Game Museum

Zenlayer

AI Technology Pavilion

Drecom

Elith

Equinix Japan

HechicerIA

OVOMIND

SilverStarJapan

Techno-Speech

Ubitus

ZEAL

Business Meeting Area

505 Games

ADWAYS DEEE

Amazon Games

Bandai Namco Filmworks Business France

Carta Marketing Firm

Chile Pavilion

Comic Frontier

Cygames

D3 PUBLISHER

DeNA

Digital Stacks / Digital.ai Software

Dimps

Disc 2 Games

Discord

ENCUBE

EY Strategy and Consulting

Strategy and Consulting Games from Spain

GC

GDC

Glitz Visuals

GREE

GungHo Online Entertainment / Gravity

/ Gravity Happinet

Hotta Studio

Hybrid Squad

IKY

li-mobile

InMobi

Kadokawa

Kakao Entertainment

Kodansha

Korea Pavilion

Kudos Productions

Lemnisca

Lemon Sky Studios

Microids

NAVER Cloud

Nexon

Nintendo

Outer Space Technology (Dalian)

PHI Law Office

Philippine GameDev Expo

PlatinumGames

POCKET PAIR

Poland

PQube

QooApp Game Store

Red Art Games

Riseup Labs

RTB House

Isafari Games

Seoul Business Agency (SBA)

Shanghai Mineloader Digital Technology

SHOCHIKU

Soft-World International

Tamsoft

Teyon Japan

The Walt Disney Company (Japan)

TIMECODE

Tokyo Broadcasting System

Ubitus

United Games Entertainment

Urnique Studio

Virtuos

viviON

XAC

Yuke’s

