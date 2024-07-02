Bare Butt Boxing Releases August 1 for Switch and PC; Later for PS5 and PS4 - News

Developer Tuatara announced Bare Butt Boxing will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 1, and at later date for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The game has been available in Early Access on PC since May 2023.

"We are truly grateful to all the players that joined us in Early Access," said Tuatara founder Klemen Lozar. "With 1.0 we wanted to wrap up the game with more content and a bigger emphasis on local multiplayer, which has been heavily requested."

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Colorful and mischievous aliens land on Earth to host unregulated boxing matches. Launch your opponents or the giant beach ball in portals to earn points based on which game mode is on. Whoever has the most points when the round is over wins! Face up to 3 friends locally, join 6 players online matches, or fight with bots in single player mode.

Punching is not the only key to victory : collect item boxes to use special powers like the powerful vacuum and super frenzy to turn the tides of battle. Keep an eye on stage hazards to avoid falling off the level! The gusting winds on the Mountain top and disappearing platforms at the neon disco Arcade can mess your score badly if you are not careful.

A rainbow of cosmetics is available for each fighter. Don shiny new skins, wacky fonts, and the latest in alien boxing glove fashions. These customization options are always available in local play, and can be unlocked via coins earned in-game to show off in online play!

Enjoy the intergalactic soundtrack composed by Grand Soleil and handcrafted for the ultimate knockout experience.

