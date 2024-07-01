Capcom Announces a New Resident Evil Game is in Development - News

/ 433 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Capcom during the Capcom Next: Summer 2024 showcase announced a new Resident Evil game directed by Koshi Nakanishi is in development.

Nakanishi previously worked on Resident Evil 7 biohazard, Resident Evil: The Mercenaries 3D, and Resident Evil: Revelations as the director, as well as Resident Evil 5 as a designer.

"We're making a new Resident Evil," said Nakanishi. "It was really difficult to figure out what to do after 7. But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can't share any details just yet, but I hope you're excited for the day I can."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles