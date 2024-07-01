It Takes Two Developer Hazelight Teases New Game Will be Announced at Gamescom - News

Hazelight Studios appears to be teasing its next game with a possible announcement at Gamescom: Opening Night Live.

The studio best known for It Takes Two quote tweeted studio founder Josef Fares who teased "Good sh*t is happening this year" with a picture of him with Geoff Keighley.

Keighley is the host for Gamescom: Opening Night Live, as well as for The Game Awards and Summer Game Fest. Gamescom: Opening Night Live will take place on August 20.

Hazelight Studios previously teased it will announce "new stuff" later this year.

