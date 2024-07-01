Action Side-Scrolling Game Sky Dust Announced for PC - News

Developer Orbit Studio has announced action side-scrolling game set in a cyberpunk universe, Sky Dust, for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game elow:

SkyDust is set in a cyberpunk universe, taking place in a future where society has collapsed following a global disaster, and the lines between morality and ethics have become blurred.

In this world, powerful individuals hire mercenaries to carry out various tasks, with data trafficking in the Cyberverse being the most common.

Players take on the role of a mercenary embarking on a transformative journey, impacting both their own life and the world around them.

Challenging Combat

Enemies have a variety of moves and abilities, requiring each combat encounter to be strategic. Players will need to dodge, parry, and strike at the right moment.

Engaging Gameplay Loop

SkyDust is a metroidvania where players progress through the main campaign, collecting money throughout their adventure. This money can be used to upgrade the character and participate in other activities in the game hub.

Cyberverse

The game is divided into two universes: the real world and the virtual world, both collapsed after the global disaster. The character has different abilities and skill trees for each of these worlds.

