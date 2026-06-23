Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition Out Now for Switch 2 - News

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Sega has announced Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition is now available for the Nintendo Switch 2 for $49.99. It is available digitally and as a physical game-key card.

Sonic Frontiers first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in November 2022.

View the Switch 2 launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Experience Sonic like never before!

In search of the missing Chaos Emeralds, Sonic becomes stranded on an ancient island teeming with unusual creatures. Accelerate to new heights and explore vast open zones as you race across the massive Starfall Islands! Battle hordes of powerful enemies with an all-new combat system, uncover the island’s mysteries, and save Sonic’s friends.

Included Content

Sonic Frontiers base game

“The Final Horizon” story campaign

“Sonic’s Birthday Bash” content update

“Sights, Sounds, and Speed” content update

Digital art book and mini soundtrack

Previously released items (Explorer’s Treasure Box, “Monster Hunter” Collaboration Pack, “Sonic Adventure 2” Shoes, and Holiday Cheer Suit)

(Please note that the content of “Explorer’s Treasure Box” can only be validated when you start a New Game.)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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