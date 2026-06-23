Nintendo Switch Online Price to Increase in Japan on July 1 - News

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Nintendo announced it will be increasing the price of Switch Online in Japan on July 1. As of the time of writing a price increase has only also been confirmed for South Korea.

"Thank you very much for your continued patronage of our products," said Nintendo via Google Translate, "Regarding 'Nintendo Switch Online,' starting Wednesday, July 1, 2026, we will revise the service pricing as follows. We sincerely apologize to everyone using Nintendo Switch Online and kindly ask for your understanding."

Here are the new prices in Japan for Switch Online:

Individual plan (1 month) – ¥400 ( was ¥306)

– ¥400 ( Individual plan (3 months) – ¥1,000 ( was ¥815)

– ¥1,000 ( Individual plan (12 months) – ¥3,000 ( was ¥2,400)

– ¥3,000 ( Family plan (12 months) – ¥5,800 ( was ¥4,500)

– ¥5,800 ( Switch Online + Expansion Pack (12 months) – ¥5,900 ( was ¥4,900)

– ¥5,900 ( Switch Online + Expansion Pack – Family Plan (12 months) – ¥9,900 ( was ¥8,900)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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