Side-Scrolling Action Platformer Cresata Announced for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC - News

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Rocket Panda Games, Shatter Flask Games and Acttil have announced the side-scrolling action platformer, Cresata, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2027.

A Kickstarter campaign will launch in late 2026.

View the teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Inspired by classics such as Strider and Castlevania, with a hint of modern retro platformers like Celeste, Cresata is a side-scrolling action platformer that’s easy to pick up but hard to master.

Key Features:

Dynamic Combat: Master the Cresata Arts to take down foes with lethal grace. Dash, deflect, retaliate, and eviscerate those who stand in your way.

Master the Cresata Arts to take down foes with lethal grace. Dash, deflect, retaliate, and eviscerate those who stand in your way. Grappler Mechanics: Tether, swing and Slingstrike your way to vengeance with a grappler mechanic that is both thrilling and responsive.

Tether, swing and Slingstrike your way to vengeance with a grappler mechanic that is both thrilling and responsive. 2D Pixel Art With 3D Environments: Unique visual style blending 2D and 3D techniques for immersive environments that rotate as you travel.

Unique visual style blending 2D and 3D techniques for immersive environments that rotate as you travel. Ghost Races: Race against the quickest ghosts on the leaderboard to prove you’re the best.

Betrayed. Imprisoned. Left to die.

The Conflict

Leo Vennghast, demanded Phaedon and Lasila push Ouranite research beyond accepted limits.

Phaedon and Lasila refused, knowing the reactor’s activation would risk the very survival of their world. Their refusal split the noble houses, igniting a civil war between Vennghast’s faction, the Reclaimers, and Phaedon’s House Ourasonis.

The Fall of New Arsica

As Reclaimer forces closed in, Lasila piloted New Arsica to Satelles Peak, the highest point on Vaelos, to keep it out of Vennghast’s reach. Maintaining control over the island’s gravity field pushed the bio-Ouranite—and her body beyond stability. She succumbed to infection, physically merging with the living ore.

Leo Vennghast claimed victory, taking the title Prime Reclaimer, and imprisoning Phaedon for his knowledge of the reactor’s design.

That is where our story begins…

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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