Tencent Reportedly in Talks to Sell Shares in Marvelous and Other Japanese Studios - News

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Chinese video game publisher Tencent, the largest gaming company in the world, is reportedly in talks to sell its shares in a number of developers based in Japan, according to Bloomberg.

The report specifically states the Tokyo-based developer Marvelous as one of the investments it wants to sell. Marvelous is best known for developing the Monster Hunter Stories, Rune Factory, and Story of Seasons series.

Tencent is evaluating its minority holdings in a number of video game studios and is willing to sell its stakes back to the original management team, even at a loss.

Not all of the investments in Japanese studios will be sold off as the report specifically states the stakes in PlatinumGames and FromSoftware will not be sold. Tencent is believed to be looking to have a more active role in the studios it invests in, rather than being hands-off.

"Video games are core to Tencent's business," said Tencent in a statement to Bloomberg. "We remain fully committed to working with our investees and maintaining our strong presence in the Japanese game market over the long term."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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