Turn-Based Action Game Arashi Gaiden Announced for PC

Statera Studio and Wired Dreams Studio have announced Turn-based action game, Arashi Gaiden, for PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

Arashi Gaiden is a turn-based action game, with frantic combat, in the dash-and-slash style, in which a ronin is hired by his former master, receiving the mission of recovering three powerful eastern relics, that the Matilha stole. This criminal organization joined a clan of Ninjas and is dominating the world of crime in Japan. This game is part of the same universe as Pocket Bravery, and expands the story of an important part of the game’s Japanese core.

