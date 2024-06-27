Bleach: Brave Souls Out Now on Xbox Consoles - News

/ 388 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

KLabGames has announced the free-to-play action game, Bleach: Brave Souls, is now available for Xbox consoles via the Xbox Store, while the Nintendo Switch version will launch at a later date.

The game previously released for the PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, and Android. It supports English, Japanese, French, and Traditional Chinese languages.

Read details on the game below:

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game which was released as an application for smartphones in 2015 and is based on the highly popular manga and animation series, BLEACH. A long-running title loved by many anime and game fans alike, the game is also available on PC and PlayStation 4 and has achieved 90 million downloads worldwide.

Game Controller Support: A Must-Have for Smooth Gameplay!

Support for game controllers is available in all game modes.

Players can now immerse themselves in the world of BLEACH, magnified on televisions and other large screens. Defeat Hollows and move around with ease by using a game controller!

Cross-Platform Play Available! Play Against Smartphone and PC Users from Around the World!

Players can cross-platform play with Brave Souls users on other platforms.

Team up with other players to take down enemies in multiplayer “Co-Op Quests”, or join forces with up to five other players from around the world to defeat powerful bosses in the highly challenging “Epic Raid” quests!

All players will receive rewards by defeating enemies in Co-Op Quests and Epic Raids. Communicate with fellow players while playing by using the different template options available on the on-screen chat to devise a strategy!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles