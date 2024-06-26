Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest Releases This Fall for All Major Platforms - News

/ 371 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Microids and developer [2.21] have announced Little Big Adventure: Twinsen's Quest will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG this Fall.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step into Twinsun’s fantastical world in this action adventure remake! Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest brings brand new visuals, new music by the original composer, and smoother gameplay to the iconic classic released back in 1994.

Embark on a Timeless Adventure, Reimagined

Twinsen is back in this remake featuring a new stylish makeover and modernized gameplay. Faithful to the original game, Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest takes you on an epic journey on a small planet harboring both magic and technology.

A Tale of Destiny and Heroism

On a planetoid with two suns, four species lived in perfect harmony… But that all changed when the brilliant scientist Dr. FunFrock invented cloning and teleportation, bringing the inhabitants under his total control. End the clone occupation while playing as Twinsen, a model citizen turned fugitive. Armed with your mysterious Magic Ball, explore beautiful landscapes, solve intricate puzzles, and face formidable foes!

Whether you’re a long-time fan or new to the series, Little Big Adventure: Twinsen’s Quest offers an adventure like no other. Are you ready to become the hero Twinsun needs?

Features:

Discover a compelling story with deep themes.

Navigate through Twinsun with a revamped level layout and redesigned controls.

Defeat foes with an enhanced Magic Ball.

Enjoy a brand new artistic direction.

Immerse yourself with a new soundtrack by the original composer.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles