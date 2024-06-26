Action Adventure RPG Alkahest Announced for Consoles and PC - News

Developer Push On has announced action adventure RPG, Alkahest, for consoles and PC via Steam.

Alkahest is an action adventure RPG set in a murky medieval world. Where satisfying melee combat with highly interactive environments takes center stage. Explore realistic locations, learn alchemy and make a name for your family.

Grounded Fantasy Adventure

When the sun rises over the kingdom of Kadanor, it casts long shadows. Explore a world mired in feodal turmoil, where the balance of power between the three major houses is fragile.

As the youngest son of a petty lord, you’re no hero. And to become someone, you’ll have to prove your worth through sweat and blood. Investigating unusual goblin raids on the county border may be the chance you’ve been waiting for.

Explore castles, forests, villages and other realistic settings, while meeting its residents

and making interesting decisions on your journey.

Dynamic Combat With a Focus on Interactive Environment

Build your combo and execute it against enemies. Drop a tree on their head, kick them off a cliff, set them on fire. In Alkahest, fast-paced close combat within a richly interactive environment takes center stage.

Unlike games where stealth is the “right” way to play, we encourage a balanced approach. Players can opt for stealth, scouting the area for an effective strategy, or boldly confront enemies head-on. Enemies adapt dynamically; if overwhelmed, they may flee, regroup, and set up ambushes, keeping gameplay challenging and engaging.

Use all advantages—alchemical potions, daggers, relics, and more! Even a rope can become a deadly weapon in skillful hands.

Master the Craft of Alchemy

Instead of magic, Alkahest will feature alchemy, a complex and important game system. Follow a recipe or mix gathered ingredients at your own discretion. Use the substance as a throwable, a weapon oil, plant it into an NPC’s pocket or even drink it yourself. In each scenario, outcomes can be unpredictable.

Sticky death or heady encouragement—what are you brewing next?

Immerse Yourself in the Journey

We are players ourselves and believe in quality over quantity. So a big no to a bloated map and dull filler quests.

We strive to create a highly interactive and believable world with semi open-world locations, packed with secrets and adventure. With branching gameplay options, inspired by Dishonored, Dark Messiah of Might and Magic, Kingdom Come: Deliverance and other genre-defining games.

Features:

Creative melee combat with extensive use of physics and highly interactive environments. Kick enemies off a cliff, drop a tree on their heads, and much more.

Alchemy instead of magic. Follow a recipe or mix gathered ingredients at your own discretion. Use the substance as a throwable, a weapon oil, plant it into an NPC’s pocket or even drink it yourself. In each scenario, outcomes can be unpredictable.

First-person adventure, balanced between scripted gameplay sections and free exploration of semi-open locations.

Grounded setting focused on realism and believability, muddy Middle Ages with a fantasy spin.

Story involving personal drama, politics, interesting factions and characters.

Immersive sim elements: aggressive stealth, non-linearity in addressing gameplay tasks, multiple gadgets and unobvious combinations of mechanics.

