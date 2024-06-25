Vampire Survivors on PS5 and PS4 is 'Going Through the Submission Processes' - News

/ 295 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer poncle earlier this year announced Vampire Survivors will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this Summer.

The studio has provided an update on the PlayStation version of the game and revealed they are currently going through the submission processes and are doing some trial and error on Trophies.

"As it's now summer we've had a lot of people asking when the PlayStation release will be happening," said the developer. "We want to keep you all updated, as we still don't have a release date to share, but wanted to let you know why.

"This is the first time we're going through submission processes on PlayStation so it's taking a little longer than usual. We're also doing some trial and error on Trophies to ensure we get them right. BUT we'll let you know ASAP when we have a solid date!"

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, iOS, and Android.

this is the first time we're going through submission processes on PlayStation so it's taking a little longer than usual



we're also doing some trial and error on Trophies to ensure we get them right



BUT we'll let you know ASAP when we have a solid date! — Vampire Survivors 💥 Operation Guns DLC Out Now (@poncle_vampire) June 24, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles