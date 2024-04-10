Vampire Survivors Headed to PS5 and PS4 This Summer - News

Developer poncle announced Vampire Survivors will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this Summer.

The game is currently available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, iOS, and Android.

Developer poncle also announced Operation Guns feat. Contra DLC, which will launch on May 9 for all current platforms, and for the PS5 and PS4 when those versions launch.

Vampire Survivors is joining forces with Konami‘s iconic Contra series in a new downloadable content that’s a blast from the past—emphasis on the BLAST.

The President’s cousin’s sister’s dog has been kidnapped by Red Falcon. Are you bad enough to come to the rescue?

“Operation Guns” embraces the visceral simplicity of classic Contra, with build-focused characters that encourage min-maxing and stat manipulation, a tonne of weapons (we’re talking 20 including evolutions!), and a difficulty curve that combines quintessentially arcade-hard gameplay with the original Vampire Survivors formula.

