Microsoft Flight Simulator Tops 15 Million Players - Sales

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Asobo Studio announced Microsoft Flight Simulator have surpassed 15 million players.

"We're thrilled to celebrate 15 million pilots who have taken flight with us in Microsoft Flight Simulator!," announced the developer. "Thanks to each and every one of you for filling the skies with your adventures! Blue skies and tailwinds."

Microsoft Flight Simulator released for PC in August 2020 and for the Xbox Series X|S in July 2021.

The next entry in the franchise, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 19.

