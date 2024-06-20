Gimmick! 2 Announced for All Major Platforms - News

/ 423 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Clear River Games, Bitwave Games, and SUNSOFT have announced Gimmick! 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2024.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Yumetaro is back! Embark on a sparkling journey in this long-awaited sequel to SUNSOFT's legendary NES platformer Gimmick! Solve puzzles, trick enemies, and explore a physics-based playground.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

