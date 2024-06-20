Fighting Force Collection Announced for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Limited Run Games has announced Fighting Force Collection for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

The collection includes Fighting Force and Fighting Force 2.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the collection below:

Who doesn’t love a good brawler? In Fighting Force, you and up two three friends have a simple, four step strategy: break things, get weapons, use those weapons to pummel people, and repeat as needed. It’s straightforward streetside carnage with a 3D flair, coming home to you in 2025 care of Limited Run Games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

