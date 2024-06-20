Pepper Grinder Releases August 6 for PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 297 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Ahr Ech have announced the pirate action adventure game, Pepper Grinder, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 6.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Our own Evan Norris in his review gave the Switch version of the game a 7 out of 10 and said "Pepper Grinder is proof you don't need a legion of developers to make a good game. Sometimes all you need is a single person with a strong work ethic and a dream. Thanks to Riv Hester's diligence, Pepper Grinder succeeds mechanically, creatively, and visually. It could do with better unlockables and would certainly benefit from a longer running time, but overall it hits the right marks."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Pepper Grinder is an action-packed pirate adventure starring the titular Pepper, a seafaring soul with a passion for prospecting, and Grinder, her super-powered drilling device.

Shipwrecked and robbed of her treasure, Pepper must spin up her trusty sidearm to reclaim what the mischievous Narlings stole. Armed with Grinder, Pepper burrows through terrain and water, controls machines, and pulverizes all enemies blocking the way towards recovering her missing fortune—with interest!

Pepper’s progress will not be that simple, however, as mysterious beings begin to emerge from the shadows…

Gritty Gameplay

Cruise through a colorfully animated world with precise movements, fluid drilling, and thrilling leaps.

Thrilling Drilling

Chew through the world with Grinder and find new drill bits to ramp up the chaos and solve clever puzzles.

Conquer and Collect

Pick up jewels and other riches during your adventure and cash them in at shops to power up Pepper, open up new paths on the world map, and snag collectible stickers for your sticker book.

Rejoice, drillers!



Pepper Grinder from @Ahr_Ech arrives on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One on August 6!



[bzzzzzzt] pic.twitter.com/MpBqvly3Qf — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) June 20, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles