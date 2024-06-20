PlayStation Portal Update Out Now - Adds Ability to Connect to Public Wi-Fi and More - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system software update - Version: 3.0.0 - for the PlayStation Portal.

The system software update adds the ability to connect to public Wi-Fi networks, visual feedback when using the touchpad area on the screen during Remote Play, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

Version: 3.0.0

PS Portal can now connect to public networks. If there's a public network available in places such as hotels, cafes, and airports, you can connect your PS Portal to the Wi-Fi by entering the required information (such as ID, password, and room number) using your mobile phone or computer. To connect to public networks, make sure that the initial setup for your PS Portal is completed. To comply with regulations for various countries and regions, PS Portal might not support connections to certain public networks, such as 5GHz networks.

When you use the touchpad area on the screen during Remote Play, you’ll now see visual feedback.

Your PS Portal can now display the remaining battery level as a percentage on the status bar at the top right of the screen. Open the quick menu, go to Settings > System > Battery , and then turn on Show Battery Percentage .

> > , and then turn on . We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

